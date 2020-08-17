Global  
 

Watch: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate of Ahmedabad city on October 14.

17 fire tenders were present at the spot.

More details are awaited in the matter.


