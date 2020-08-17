Watch: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad



Around 3000 kilogram apples were put on display at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Ahmedabad as the temple has been reopened for devotees from October 13. One of the priests at the temple said, "After puja, the apples will be distributed among COVID-19 patients and healthcare staff." The temple was reopened with COVID guidelines in place. Devotees maintained social distancing while offering prayers. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published now 3 re-infection cases of COVID-19 in India so far: ICMR



So far in India, three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 have been identified, two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad, informed Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on October 13. He said, "Few re-infection cases identified in India-2 in Mumbai and 1 in Ahmedabad, so far. As per WHO, there're about 24 re-infection cases in the world. For re-infection, if it's 100 days or 90 days, it's still not decided even by WHO. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published now Amid pandemic, garba dancer designs special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume



For the first time in the recent history of Gujarat, there will be no 'Garba' during the Navratri festival due to COVID-19. But a Garba dancer in Ahmedabad has come up with something new. He has designed a special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume, which is made of plastic. "Though govt has banned Garba, I wanted to thank COVID-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, etc. by depicting them on PPE-themed Garba dress," said Anuj Mudaliyar, Choreographer and Designer. However, the Gujarat government has banned Garba completely but has allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddess Durga. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31 Published now