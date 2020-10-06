Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave

Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave

France is set to unveil new measures on Wednesday amid reports a curfew could be imposed in Paris.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paris Paris Capital of France

Dinosaur skeleton fetches over $3 million [Video]

Dinosaur skeleton fetches over $3 million

The near-complete skeleton of a carnivorous dinosaur which roamed the earth around 150 million years ago was sold at a Paris auction house on Tuesday for 3 million euros ($3.52 million).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Once unthinkable, cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa [Video]

Once unthinkable, cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa

One of the first cargo ships to arrive from the UAE to Israel docked in Haifa's port on Monday. Eight containers filled with electronics, cleaning supplies, iron and firefighting equipment were unloaded off the MSC Paris.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Europe tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

 Paris and Madrid are on high alert, and with the virus spreading fast in England, officials are to roll out a new 3-tiered alert system - and new restrictions..
CBS News

Nations League wrap: Portugal hold France in Paris

 Portugal kept their noses in front of France at the top of Nations League Group A3 after the two sides played out a goalless draw in Paris. Despite the scoreline..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Sweet 16 party in New York

 A Sweet 16 party on Long Island is now considered a super-spreader event as it’s being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases. CBS New York reports at..
CBS News

Wasps: Four players and three staff members test positive for Covid-19

 Four Wasps players and three staff members who work in the playing department of the Premiership finalists test positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

YouTube will remove videos with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Videos containing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation will be removed from YouTube, the platform announced today...
The Verge

Dozens positive for virus after "super-spreader" Sweet 16 party

 At least 37 people tested positive for COVID-19, and 270 people were instructed to self-quarantine.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Second Covid-19 wave again slowing global oil demand - IEA

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- A second emerging wave of...
MENAFN.com - Published

Paris cafes to shut as Europe confronts second virus wave

A second wave of the coronavirus in Europe has forced Paris to shutter its iconic cafes Monday as the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this