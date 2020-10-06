Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave
France is set to unveil new measures on Wednesday amid reports a curfew could be imposed in Paris.
Dinosaur skeleton fetches over $3 millionThe near-complete skeleton of a carnivorous dinosaur which roamed the earth around 150 million years ago was sold at a Paris auction house on Tuesday for 3 million euros ($3.52 million).
Once unthinkable, cargo from Dubai arrives in HaifaOne of the first cargo ships to arrive from the UAE to Israel docked in Haifa's port on Monday. Eight containers filled with electronics, cleaning supplies, iron and firefighting equipment were unloaded off the MSC Paris.