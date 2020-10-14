Global  
 

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

World Health Organization says a 44 percent rise in European cases in a week is ‘very concerning’.


Paris coronavirus curfew empties streets after 9pm

 The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9 p.m. curfew that is scheduled to..
New Zealand Herald

French prime minister joins nationwide tributes to murdered teacher

 The French prime minister joined demonstrators across the country on Sunday who had rallied in tribute to a history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after..
WorldNews
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb [Video]

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Teacher in Paris beheaded in brutal murder

 A 47-year-old teacher in Paris was murdered Friday, possibly in connection to a lesson in which he showed images of the prophet Muhammad to his students. Police..
CBS News

COVID-19: Restrictions tighten further in Europe amid second wave of infections [Video]

The World Health Organization has warned that intensive care units in some European cities could reach maximum capacity in the coming weeks if infections keep rising.

Vaccines against Covid-19 may not need to be administered annually: WHO official

 MOSCOW: Any safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 may not need to be administered annually, unlike vaccines for influenza, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: World Health Organisation study finds remdesivir didn't help patients

 A large study led by the World Health Organisation suggests that the antiviral drug remdesivir did not help hospitalised Covid-19 patients, in contrast to an..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 caseload in India crosses 75-lakh mark

 The total cases mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Talks to resume over Greater Manchester restrictions

 Regional leaders say they want better financial support before they will agree to move into the top tier.
BBC News

10/18/2020: Putin’s Public Enemy, Dr. Fauci, Hell Flight

 Alexey Navalny describes being poisoned; Then, Dr. Anthony Fauci on his media restrictions, Trump contracting COVID, masks, voting and more; And, the COVID..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Earlier lockdown in Victoria could have eliminated virus, researchers say

 A decision back in July could have helped Victoria eliminate Covid-19 and likely move out of lockdown faster, according to new modelling.Analysis of modelling of..
New Zealand Herald

Who has most power in Asia? US leads, China closes in and India falls behind

 China is closing in on the US as the most powerful country influencing the Asia-Pacific, as America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic tarnishes its..
IndiaTimes

Paris under curfew as Europe battles soaring virus caseload

Millions of Europeans on Saturday faced tough new coronavirus restrictions as governments try to...
Japan Today - Published


‘We have to act’: France’s Macron orders curfews to contain COVID [Video]

French leader orders nighttime curfews for Paris and eight other French cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave [Video]

France is set to unveil new measures on Wednesday amid reports a curfew could be imposed in Paris.

