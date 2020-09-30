Fort Wayne city leaders, developers break ground on shell building at Airport Business Center

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 12 minutes ago

The developers will continue to utilize the Airport Business Center space for their shell building project, empty structures that can be leased or bought on command.

Some new jobs might be available for people in the next couple of months.today the city of fort wayne and greater fort wayne ink joined with local businesses to break ground for yet another project in the airport business center.

Mallory tells us more about what will be built in the next couple months.thank you hunter, well actually, all we know is that a building will be here in the next couple months but we don't know who will be purchasing it.

The lot may seem empty empty now, but hagerman project executive chris moore says a building could be in its place soon.chris moore//hagerman project executive "put a building in place with really no tenant or end user involved yet so the idea is that you build the building and attract the business."

The city of fort wayne and greater fort wayne inc teamed with hagerman building and great lakes capital for the start of 6.5 million dollar construction project at airport business center north.

Moore says the benefit of the program is that the building will already be constructed by the time a business wants to purchase it for use.

Chris moore//hagerman project executive "day one go ahead and get through improvements they need, whatever facilities they need on the inside.

Really increases their time for when they decide to pull the trigger on the project to when they can be operational."this project is among other collaborations in the airport business center.

Just three months ago, amazon established its first distribution center in fort wayne.

City of fort wayne's nancy townsend says this building will provide job opportunities for people who need them.nancy townsend//city of fort wayne, director of community development"it's important during this pandemic time to create opportunities for job creation, job retention...keep our people employed."townsend says their previous projects with shell buildings, empty structures that can be leased or bought on command, have provided the most jobs.

Nancy townsend//city of fort wayne, director of community development"every single time that we've done one it's beed occupied before the building's been constructed or shortly thereafter.

Thousands of jobs have been created.

Additional jobs have been retained.

And we're just pleased to be able to have partners and the relationships to continue doing this during the pandemic."

Now we don't have details on who will lease or purchase the building just yet.

Of course contractors have to get the ball rolling on getting four walls up first.

However, hagerman construction's rob young says the shell building is anticipatied to be complete between april and june of next year.

Reporting live in fort wayne i'm mallory beard fox 55 news.