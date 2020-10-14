Global  
 

iPhone 12: What You Need to Know About Apple’s New 5G Creation

Video Credit: Cerise Media English
iPhone 12: What You Need to Know About Apple’s New 5G Creation
iPhone 12: What You Need to Know About Apple’s New 5G Creation

A51FR3D

Asif Patel APPLE: Everything unveiled at Apple's iPhone 12 event - and what AppleInsider thought: There was a lot to process d… https://t.co/xaCF09V1BL 26 seconds ago

twood3

twood3 RT @appleinsider: There was a lot to process during Tuesday's "High Speed" #iPhone12 #Appleevent. Here's everything you need to know about… 1 minute ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider There was a lot to process during Tuesday's "High Speed" #iPhone12 #Appleevent. Here's everything you need to know… https://t.co/N9s8UpefXn 2 minutes ago

manuelmchavez

Manuel Chávez RT @business: Here's what you need to know about Apple's new iPhones https://t.co/NGjom6zKHb 14 minutes ago

AppleSite_

Apple Site RT @Gizmodo: No need to watch yesterday's Apple event. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/T2iczoh7ob https://t.co/dawOjilrZO 20 minutes ago

fox47madison

FOX 47 Madison The company announced four new iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday — the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone… https://t.co/J5wd9WThwf 23 minutes ago

dropthehat

GIRLSwBOYFRIENDS I need a new phone I got mine in 2016 I just don’t want my bill to go up - I wonder if it’s busy cause of iphon… https://t.co/MepEmQrVd5 26 minutes ago

sylvesteramenu1

Sylvester Amenu  RT @GbAfrique: iPhone 12: What you need to know about Apple’s new 5G phone lineup https://t.co/QjggCOykV2 32 minutes ago


Related videos

Apple iPhone 12 Lineup Gets Positive Wall Street Reviews [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 Lineup Gets Positive Wall Street Reviews

Wall Street analysts give generally positive reviews to Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup, though take a more cautious stance in forecasting how it will impact sales.

A first look at the iPhone 12 [Video]

A first look at the iPhone 12

The announcement came almost a month late, but it's finally here! In today's GMA First Look, ABC's Becky worley gets an exclusive look at the new iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 price and availability in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 price and availability in India | Oneindia News

Apple during its October 13 event launched four new iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these products are 5G enabled. Here's a quick look at..

