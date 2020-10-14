West Lafayette volleyball cancels postseason games

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 8 minutes ago

One member of the RDP volleyball program tested positive for COVID-19, putting the entire roster under quarantine.

A team is forced to quarantine during a state tournament.... it's the end of the line.... unfortunately... that exact scenario happened to a second area team today... west lafayette volleyball is done with their season after posting a 20 and seven record... rdp announced they would not be competing in the postseason due to a positive covid test on the team... first year head coach sherri bittles said quote... covid- 19 entered the volleyball program and the entire team is under quarantine.... end quote.

West lafayette posted 15 shutouts through 27 games.... they were scheduled to play benton central in sectionals on thursday....

