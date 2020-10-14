Beauvoir preps for 34th annual Fall Muster
Beauvoir preps for 34th annual Fall Muster
Beauvoir holds over 150 years of history.
This weekend, the home of President of the Confederate States Jefferson Davis will host the annual Fall Muster.
- the beauvoir in biloxi holds- over 150 years of history.- this weekend, the once home of- former president of the - confederate states, jefferson - davis will host the - annual fall muster.
- news 25's ashleigh fortenberry- has a preview.- - the civil war came to an end in- 1865, but spectators still- gather for battle re- - enactments 155 years later.
- nats- the beauvoir in biloxi will hos- its 34th annual fall muster thi- saturday and sunday.- terry bailey, living historian- "there will be guns and cannons there will be soldiers- - - - out here drilling.
You'll see - camps set up where they are - cooking over the open fires.
On- of the things that we are - really proud of this year is- that the 5th alabama regimental- band- will be here.
They're typical o- what would be happening - back then.
When there were- battles going on, the regimenta- band would be playing music."
Living historian terry bailey - looks forward to participating- in fall muster each year.
- - - - this year more than 1,000 peopl- are expected to attend.
- "i love visiting with people.
What's interesting is we- have visitors that come from al- over the world so i'm - always interested in where- - - - people come from.
People are- surprised at how loud the - cannons are.- overall i think they see things- the way it used to be."
Ashleigh fortenberry, news 25 -- - - - your local choice "come saturday, the encampment area - will be filled with at- least 100 tents, just like the- one behind me, along with more- than- 300 living historians."
- - - bailey says fall muster serves- as a reminder of how different- the world once looked.- "i feel like i have stepped bac in time.
It doesn't really come- naturally until you get out her- and start interacting with- people and put these clothes on- then it comes to you.
History i- being forgotten in our schools- and this gives us the - oppurtunity to teach our- history."
The battles take place saturday- and sunday...admissio - n is $12.50 for adults, childre- $7.50 and kids 6 and under get- in- free.
- in biloxi