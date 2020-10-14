Beauvoir preps for 34th annual Fall Muster

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 hours ago

This weekend, the home of President of the Confederate States Jefferson Davis will host the annual Fall Muster.

- the beauvoir in biloxi holds- over 150 years of history.- this weekend, the once home of- former president of the - confederate states, jefferson - davis will host the - annual fall muster.

- news 25's ashleigh fortenberry- has a preview.- - the civil war came to an end in- 1865, but spectators still- gather for battle re- - enactments 155 years later.

- nats- the beauvoir in biloxi will hos- its 34th annual fall muster thi- saturday and sunday.- terry bailey, living historian- "there will be guns and cannons there will be soldiers- - - - out here drilling.

You'll see - camps set up where they are - cooking over the open fires.

On- of the things that we are - really proud of this year is- that the 5th alabama regimental- band- will be here.

They're typical o- what would be happening - back then.

When there were- battles going on, the regimenta- band would be playing music."

Living historian terry bailey - looks forward to participating- in fall muster each year.

- - - - this year more than 1,000 peopl- are expected to attend.

- "i love visiting with people.

What's interesting is we- have visitors that come from al- over the world so i'm - always interested in where- - - - people come from.

People are- surprised at how loud the - cannons are.- overall i think they see things- the way it used to be."

Ashleigh fortenberry, news 25 -- - - - your local choice "come saturday, the encampment area - will be filled with at- least 100 tents, just like the- one behind me, along with more- than- 300 living historians."

- - - bailey says fall muster serves- as a reminder of how different- the world once looked.- "i feel like i have stepped bac in time.

It doesn't really come- naturally until you get out her- and start interacting with- people and put these clothes on- then it comes to you.

History i- being forgotten in our schools- and this gives us the - oppurtunity to teach our- history."

The battles take place saturday- and sunday...admissio - n is $12.50 for adults, childre- $7.50 and kids 6 and under get- in- free.

