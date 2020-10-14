14-Year-Old Frisco Girl Wins National Award For Work On Finding Possible COVID-19 Cure Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:10s - Published 5 days ago 14-Year-Old Frisco Girl Wins National Award For Work On Finding Possible COVID-19 Cure Anika Chebrolu, a student at Independence High School, recently won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and $25,000. 0

