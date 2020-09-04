Global  
 

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Jota stars as Portugal ease past Sweden without Ronaldo

Coach Fernando Santos praises Diogo Jota, who created an assist and scored twice as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.


