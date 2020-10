New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters rebuked a question from a coronavirus sceptic at an election campaign event in Tauranga on Tuesday (October 13).

Ahead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.

Passengers from New Zealand will not quarantine in Sydney but must do so if they return.

The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.

There were emotional scenes at Sydney airport on Friday as hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble..

Winston Peters gave the man a dressing down after he asked the deputy prime minister to provide extra...