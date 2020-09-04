Committee to probe irregularities into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan': Anil Deshmukh

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 14, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh spoke on probe into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan'.

Deshmukh said, "A committee will be set up to investigate irregularities into the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan' launched by the previous state government." "A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report says that large scale corruption took place under this scheme," he added.