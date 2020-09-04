Committee to probe irregularities into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan': Anil Deshmukh

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 14, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh spoke on probe into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan'.
Deshmukh said, "A committee will be set up to investigate irregularities into the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan' launched by the previous state government." "A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report says that large scale corruption took place under this scheme," he added.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."
Maharashtra government ordered SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the Jalyukt Shivar Scheme."Jalyukt Shivar Scheme was launched by previous government and CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) in its report has stated that work has not been done as mentioned under the scheme. So, it is important that truth comes out," said Maharashtra's Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on state govt orders SIT probe into the scheme.
Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Speaking to media, Maharashtra Energy Minister, Nitin Raut said, "A technical committee is being formed and they will do a technical audit and if there was sabotage and who were responsible for it. An interim report will come within a week. Action will then immediately be taken, based on the interim report," Nitin Raut added.
2,23,000 cusecs of water discharged from Sonna Barrage into Bhima river in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district, following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. People along the bank of Bheema and lowers area asked not to go near the river.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani says that the Indian government shouldn’t buy millions of dozens of unproven vaccine because its inefficacy would jeopardize the entire vaccination program of the country. Watch the full video for more details.
