Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Committee to probe irregularities into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan': Anil Deshmukh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Committee to probe irregularities into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan': Anil Deshmukh

Committee to probe irregularities into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan': Anil Deshmukh

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 14, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh spoke on probe into 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan'.

Deshmukh said, "A committee will be set up to investigate irregularities into the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan' launched by the previous state government." "A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report says that large scale corruption took place under this scheme," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

‘Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?’: Anil Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis [Video]

‘Will you campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey?’: Anil Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published
Will Fadnavis campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey who defamed Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh [Video]

Will Fadnavis campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey who defamed Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on October 06 asked state's former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis whether he will campaign for Bihar's former DGP and now JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who "defamed Maharashtra", in the upcoming assembly elections. Deshmukh said, "I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP), a person who defamed Maharashtra."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan

Maharashtra govt orders SIT probe in Jalyukt Shivar scheme [Video]

Maharashtra govt orders SIT probe in Jalyukt Shivar scheme

Maharashtra government ordered SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the Jalyukt Shivar Scheme."Jalyukt Shivar Scheme was launched by previous government and CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) in its report has stated that work has not been done as mentioned under the scheme. So, it is important that truth comes out," said Maharashtra's Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on state govt orders SIT probe into the scheme.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, IMD red alert for today

 IMD has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane.
DNA

Not in support of media trial: Union govt to Bombay HC

 The Union government told the Bombay high court on Wednesday that it did not support media trials, but statutory and self-regulatory guidelines for the print as..
IndiaTimes
Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister [Video]

Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Speaking to media, Maharashtra Energy Minister, Nitin Raut said, "A technical committee is being formed and they will do a technical audit and if there was sabotage and who were responsible for it. An interim report will come within a week. Action will then immediately be taken, based on the interim report," Nitin Raut added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Watch: Over 2 lakh cusecs water discharged from Sonna Barrage into Bheema River [Video]

Watch: Over 2 lakh cusecs water discharged from Sonna Barrage into Bheema River

2,23,000 cusecs of water discharged from Sonna Barrage into Bhima river in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district, following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. People along the bank of Bheema and lowers area asked not to go near the river.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Flood-like situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka; NDRF undertakes rescue operation

 Flood-like situation has occurred in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka following heavy rainfall in both the states. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF)..
IndiaTimes

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Comptroller and Auditor General of India Comptroller and auditor general of India

A CAG report on vaccines? Nandan Nilekani's words of caution [Video]

A CAG report on vaccines? Nandan Nilekani's words of caution

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani says that the Indian government shouldn’t buy millions of dozens of unproven vaccine because its inefficacy would jeopardize the entire vaccination program of the country. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this