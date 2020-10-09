Global  
 

Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty

Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty.

The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger.

The parliamentary petitionis calling for three policy recommendations by the National Food Strategy tobe made without delay – including expanding free school meals to allhouseholds on Universal Credit.


Rashford: Hungry children still worrying about next meal

 Marcus Rashford calls for urgent action on child hunger, saying food poverty is never the child's fault.
BBC News
