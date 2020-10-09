Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty
Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty.
The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger.
The parliamentary petitionis calling for three policy recommendations by the National Food Strategy tobe made without delay – including expanding free school meals to allhouseholds on Universal Credit.
Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in helping secure free meals forvulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. England boss Southgatetold a press conference: “It’s an amazing achievement – wonderful for him andhis family, the recognition.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has vowed to continuethe fight to support vulnerable children after being made an MBE. The 2020Queen’s Birthday Honours list was due to be published in June, but was pushedback to enable nominations for people playing crucial roles during the firstmonths of the crisis. Rashford, 22, launched a high-profile campaign whichresulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchersduring lockdown, helping ensure children in need did not go hungry during thesummer break.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley. Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire. Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent share for the league everyyear in any future Premier League media revenues, they also sought toconcentrate Premier League power in the hands of the so-called ‘big six’.Premier League clubs did not endorse PBP when they met on Wednesday, and theywill instead continue work on a “strategic plan” involving all 20 teams. Theyalso agreed to offer an additional £50million in grants and loans to clubs inLeague One and Two on top of £27.2m already advanced in solidarity payments.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published