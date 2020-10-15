Video Credit: WTHI - Published 9 minutes ago

Indiana leaders are worried about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases

Indiana indiana leaders are being tested for covid-19.

That's after state health commissioner doctor kristina box tested positive for covid-19 governor eric holcomb and other state leaders are being tested.

They are isolating as a precaution.

We found this out during the governors press conference today.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom right now.

She tells us about stern warnings given today about the spread of covid-19 in the hoosier state indiana health officials say they are seeing a widespread resurgence of covid-19 cases.

In governor eric holcombs press conference today -- we learned -- a statewide mask mandate will stay in place.

But the state will stay in stage five.

A call to action for hoosiers across the state.

"hoosiers we are all over dealing with this.

But this pandemic is not over and it won't be over unless we all do our part."

That's after health officials have seen a rise in covid-19 cases... hospitilizations... and deaths across the state.

"many people have begun to treat this pandemic as if it is over and our numbers reflect the impact of that loss of vigilance."

Thats why governor holcomb is keeping the state wide mask mandate in place until further notice.

"it is what is working it will work more the more people subscribe to reducing the odds and the mask does that" state leaders and health officials are also worried about our hospitals.

As of tuesday -- more than 13 hundred hoosiers were hospitilizaed with covid-19 or with symptoms. "we're all seeing a rise especially in the midwest right now."

Governor holcomb says people should be feeling like the trend is moving in the wrong direction.

That's after chicago added indiana onto it's traveler quarintine list.

"the quicker we both and our other neighbors can bring down these numbers /// the more lives and livlehoods we will save."

Will save."

Livlehoods we will save."

Indiana will indiana will stay in stage five with few to no business restrictions.

State officials will revisit the stage next week.

The governor says ..

We "could" move backward.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.