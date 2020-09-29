Early voting breaks records and Souls to the Polls give free rides to Coliseum

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

In the second week- Souls to the Polls is adding voters to the lines with free rides.

Allen County voting officials said records are already being broken for early voting compared to four years ago.

This morning pecola trice says she could've drove herself to the coliseum, but joining with others to make a difference felt better.>08:00:48-08:00:54 "i just wanted the camaraderie of being able to go and vote together."through souls to the polls free ride service she and others are participating in week two of early voting.> 07:59:40-07:59:47"a lot of people don't understand voting is very important and we all need to come out and vote."

Souls to the polls is taking people from the southside of the city to travel north to the coliseum-- for free.> 08:07:27-"to have free transportation where all you have to get to is two sites that's accessible to you, it's easy for you."the fort wayne urban league and come as you are community church are the two pick up sites where voters can catch a ride.

Councilwoman sharon tucker says this is created to eliminate transportation issues.> 07:58:20-07:58:31"people are very passionate right now.

It doesn't matter which side of the political scale you're on, folks are going out to vote and we want to make sure to provide an opportunity for them to cast their vote."

These bus rides are adding to just a fraction of thousands of people who've showed up to the coliseum so far.

Election board director beth dlug says they're already surpassing a record seeing 1600 voters a day.>08:09:21-08:09:33"we just went over 10,000 voters for early voting here at the coliseum.

That's compared to the 5,000 we had back in 2016 and that was a big big year for early voting too."dlug says if you choose to come in to early vote the wait now ranges from a half an hour to an hour and a half.in fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55 news.

If you would like to use the souls to the polls free ride service..there is one more day for it on october 21st.

The earliest ride will start at 8:15 a-m at come as