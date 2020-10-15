Top 10 Movies Based on a True Story That Got It Wrong
Top 10 Movies Based on a True Story That Got It Wrong
Hollywood made something up?
What else is new?
For this list, we’ll be looking at various movies purportedly based on true stories that skewed and warped the facts.
Hollywood made something up?
What else is new?
For this list, we’ll be looking at various movies purportedly based on true stories that skewed and warped the facts.
Our countdown includes "Braveheart", "Gangs of New York", "Rudy", and more!