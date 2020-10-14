Mary Ellen Locher Foundation Offering Financial Help for those Needing Breast Exams

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

Mary Ellen Locher Foundation offers financial help to those who need breast cancer testing and treatment.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and the maryellen locher foundation wants to remind women about a financial assistance program they're offering.

News 12's joeli poole has more on how you can get help.

The maryellen locher foundation has a year-round financial assistance program to help women who are either uninsured or underinsured.

The program is meant to help women without adequate medical resources gain access to mammograms. breast surgeon for chi memorial says no one should let their financial burdens discourage them from getting medical attention williams "we all have patients that come in and say 'i did not seek treatment because i didn't have health insurance, so i didn't have the money to afford the surgery.'

But by the time they do come in their cancer is in an advanced stage.

You shouldn't let those financial barriers stop you cause sometimes their help may mean lowering the costs and a lot of the times it means getting their mammograms and other needs are for free."

Officials say women should not be afraid to get a mammogram just because of the what if.

Hennessee "it can be the most important 30 minutes of your life.

It really could.

It could also mean the difference in finding cancer in stage zero to stage 4."

Joeli poole "officials say to qualify for this assistance, you must meet certain requirements such as age, income guidelines, and either have no insurance or have insurance that doesn't cover these services.

For more information on how this program might be able to help you and to see if you qualify- go to wdef dot com.

In chattanooga, joeli poole,