8 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:52s - Published 5 days ago 8 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COMMITMENT 2020 TAB WELL, THELATEST GO BOARD IS OUT WITH NEWRECOMMENDATIONS FOR HIGH SCHOOLATHLETICS BROUGHT ON BY THEPANDEMIC THE BOARD VOTED TOMODIFY.ITS GAINING CRITERIA FORSTUDENTS IN HIGH RISKACTIVITIES, LIKE FOOTBALL DURINGA SPECIAL MEETING WEDNESDAYMORNING.THE PREVIOUS REQUIREMENTS WOULDHAVE REQUIRED FOOTBALL PLAYERSTO LEARN REMOTELY.WELL NOW PLAYERS CAN RETURN TOIN PERSON LEARNING ONLY WHENMIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTSBEGIN REMOTE LEARNING NEXT WEEK170 FOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLPLAYERS ACROSS THE DISTRICT ORIN QUARANTINE AFTER BEINGEXPOSED TO FOR STUDENTS WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.THE STUDENTS WILL HAVE TO REMAININ QUARANTINE FOR NOW MEANWHILETHE MADE OF THE MID CONTINENTPUBLIC LIBRARY IS CLOSING ITSWESTERN BRANCH UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.IT’S DUE TO A STAFF MEMBER ANDTESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.ALL LIBRARY STAFF WILL BESCREENED AND THE BUILDING WILLGO THROUGH A DEEP CLEANING.THERE’S NO WORD ON WHEN IT WILLREOPEN.LET’S 806 AND MISSOURI HEALTHOFFICIALS HAVE UPDATED THESTATE’S COVID-19 ONLINEDASHBOARD AFTER MAKINGADJUSTMENTS BECAUSE OF AMISCALCULATION OVER THE WEEKEND.SO HERE IS A LOOK AT THE DAILYTREND SINCE SUNDAY ON YOURSCREEN.ONLY ONE DAY IS UNDER A THOUSANDNEW CASES.KANSAS IS REPORTING NEARLY 1,300NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS SINCEMONDAY.WE ALSO WILL CHECK THE SEVEN DAYMOVING AVERAGE OF THE POSITIVITYRATE HERE IN KANSAS 17% OF TESTSARE COMING BACK POSITIVE INMISSOURI.IT’S NOW SEVEN AND A HALFPERCENT.THE NATIONAL NATIONAL RATE ISJUST ABOVE 5% HEALTH OFFICIALSWARN A HIGH POSITIVITY RATE MAYSHOW THAT NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE AREGETTING TESTED FOR THE VIRUS.NEARLY 150 KM EMPLOYEES ARETAKING AN EARLY RETIREMENT BYOUT AS A SCHOOL TRIES TO CUTCOSTS DURING THE PANDEMIC THELAWRENCE JOURNAL WORD WORLDREPORT’S 147 PEOPLE TOOK THEPBUYOUT UNIVERSITY WILL TRY TOFILL ROUGHLY 20% OF THEVACANCIES FREED UP BY THE MOVE.AND FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMPREVEALS HER SON BARRON HASCOVID-19.SHE SAYS HE ORIGINALLY TESTEDNEGATIVE AFTER HIS PARENTS GOTSICK, BUT WAS TESTED AGAIN INTHE RESULTS WERE POSITIVE.SHE SAYS THE FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLDNEVER HAD SYMPTOMS PRESIDE