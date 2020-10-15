Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED

Yesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter.

The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January 23rd.

McGregor said he’d want the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium because he and Jerry Jones are friends.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Conor's upcoming fight.