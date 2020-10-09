There are over a thousand personnel working to contain the Cameron Peak Fire, which grew to over 168,000 acres Wednesday night.

More Firefighters From Across Colorado Head To Cameron Peak Fire

A storm system will move across Colorado on Sunday causing high winds near the Cameron Peak fire and...

The Cameron Peak fire is expected to burn through the Colorado State University Mountain Campus on...

The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest...