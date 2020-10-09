|
|
|
More Firefighters From Across Colorado Head To Cameron Peak Fire
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published
More Firefighters From Across Colorado Head To Cameron Peak Fire
There are over a thousand personnel working to contain the Cameron Peak Fire, which grew to over 168,000 acres Wednesday night.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
The Cameron Peak fire is expected to burn through the Colorado State University Mountain Campus on...
Denver Post - Published
|
A storm system will move across Colorado on Sunday causing high winds near the Cameron Peak fire and...
Denver Post - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|