More Firefighters From Across Colorado Head To Cameron Peak Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published
There are over a thousand personnel working to contain the Cameron Peak Fire, which grew to over 168,000 acres Wednesday night.


Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day

The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest...
USATODAY.com - Published

CSU Mountain Campus braces for the worst as Cameron Peak fire roars

The Cameron Peak fire is expected to burn through the Colorado State University Mountain Campus on...
Denver Post - Published

Cameron Peak firefighters brace for gusty winds as blaze grows; storm system could bring snow to mountains

A storm system will move across Colorado on Sunday causing high winds near the Cameron Peak fire and...
Denver Post - Published


The Canyon Lakes Recreation Area Is Closed Due To The Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

The Canyon Lakes Recreation Area Is Closed Due To The Cameron Peak Fire

The Forest Service has closed the entire Canyon Lakes ranger district of the Roosevelt National Forest due to the Cameron Peak fire.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published
Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 Acres [Video]

Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 Acres

The Cameron Peak Fire in colorado had been steadily burning and growing in size. Due to shifting winds and dry conditions, the fire exploded, spreading over 25000 acres of land in a single day. The..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Colorado skyline filled with massive smoke due to Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

Colorado skyline filled with massive smoke due to Cameron Peak Fire

Larimer County, Colorado residents woke up to a smoky morning October 14 after the Cameron Peak Fire flared up overnight due to high winds. New mandatory evacuations were issued.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published