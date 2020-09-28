'It's time for people to work together' says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has urged local leaders to put aside party politics and work together "to get this virus under control".

This comes after leaders in the North West rejected the government's plans to move the region into Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions.

Report by Thomasl.

