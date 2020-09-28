'It's time for people to work together' says Matt Hancock

Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.
London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as “not possible”, even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand.
Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to disperse crowds in the Thai capital.
The movement demands new elections, a more democratic constitution (with some asking for monarchy reform), and an end to the intimidation of activists.
Protesters are also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 in a coup that toppled an elected government.
Protesters are also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 in a coup that toppled an elected government.

Prayuth was appointed Prime Minister in 2019 following a controversial election.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world".
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said that putting the region under Tier-3 measures is "flawed and unfair". Andy Burnham made clear that he will not be backing plans to move the area into tougher coronavirus restrictions, and criticised the government for "asking us to gamble our residents' jobs, homes and businesses...on a strategy that their own experts say will not work".
An IT blunder has led to delays in efforts to reach thousands of people incontact with others who tested positive for Covid-19. Over the weekend thereseemed to be what looked like an extreme spike in..
