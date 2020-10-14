Showtime Revives 'Dexter' for Limited Series | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:32s - Published 4 minutes ago Showtime Revives 'Dexter' for Limited Series | THR News He premium cable outlet has ordered a 10-episode 'Dexter' limited series that will reunite star Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips. 0

