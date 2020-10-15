Cardi B Back With Offset After Divorce Filing
Cardi B reveals why she's still hooking up with Offset.
Kehlani and Meg Thee Stallion may not be friends anymore.
Plus- Ice Cube confirms he is working with Trump.
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunionCardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.
Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunionCardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.
Cardi B officially calls off divorceCardi B has officially called off her divorce from Offset.