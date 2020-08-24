Nancy Grace’s Shocking New Theory On How Mother Jennifer Dulos Vanished — Watch!

True crime junkie Nancy Grace spoke to Dr. Oz and expressed her theory on what happened to suburban mother of five Jennifer Dulos the day she went missing.

Grace believes that Jennifer’s husband, Fotis Dulos, tried to frame one of his coworkers for the tragic incident.

"He takes his employee's work truck, that red Tacoma, and it was driven the day Jennifer goes missing.

That truck is picked up on surveillance video.

But why did he borrow the employee, [Pawel] Gumienny's truck the day Jennifer goes missing?

He had never done that before," Grace explains to the 60-year-old talk show host.

"Well, as it turns out, later on, he asked the employee, 'Will you swap out the back seat of the Tacoma?

Just put in my Porsche back seat in the back of the Tacoma.'

Then he shaves his head.

Think Oz, think, I believe Fotis Dulos was trying to frame the employee because sure enough in the back seat, which the employee took to the cops, was covered in Jennifer's DNA." [caption id="attachment_1002219891" align="alignnone" width="946"] Jennifer Dulos/Facebook[/caption] The In Justice With Nancy Grace star — who is never one to hold back her opinion — flat out told Dr. Oz, "I think Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer, transported her body in the back of his employee's Tacoma, knowing full well DNA would be left there.

Then shaved his head to look like his employee in all those videos." Jennifer mysteriously vanished on May 24, 2019, from her New Canaan, Conn., home.

Many people, including authorities, believe her husband violently attacked her, which allegedly occurred in the garage of her home.

The two were in the midst of a vicious divorce and custody battle at the time of her disappearance.

4 SHOCKING REVELATIONS FROM ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS’ BOOK Fotis was officially arrested on January 7, 2020, and charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping relating to his wife’s mysterious disappearance.

Before he could stand trial, Fotis took his own life by inhaling dangerous carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fotis apparently wrote a suicide note proclaiming his innocence before his death.

[caption id="attachment_1002219890" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Sony Pictures Television[/caption] In the note, which was obtained by ABC News, Fotis writes: "I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with," he allegedly wrote with blue ink on a notebook-sized single sheet of paper.

"I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance."

CATCH UP ON ‘THE KILLING OF JONBENET: THE FINAL SUSPECTS’ Troconis — Fotis’ former girlfriend — was also arrested and accused of helping the former real estate developer by claiming to be his "alibi" when the events allegedly took place.

She was also accused of helping Fotis discard items, which state police later recovered.

Some of those items, including clothing and sponges, tested positive for Jennifer’s DNA.

Jennifer’s body has never been found but local and state law enforcement continue to search for the missing woman.