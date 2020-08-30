new suny oneonta president

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 16 hours ago

Second te this week, the suny chancellor was in town.

Dr. jim malatras visited suny oneonta today....tt the school that struggled with a coronavirus outbreak at the very start of the fall semester.

Newschannel 2's joleen feis has yo topstory fro.

Suny chancellor, dr. jim malatras.

Atu oneontatoday, sai, barbara jean morris, had left the post to pursue other opportunities.

Reporters wanted to know if she was running from the stain of a covid outbreak that ripped out at more than 700 cases, forcing the campus into remote learning for the rest of the semester.

.

None .

None 11:59 "her decision to resign was of her own volition" acting president, dennis craig, was most recently at suny purchase, and appointed president of suny oneonta just this morning.

He has war time experience dealing with covid at the college level.

He was interim president as suny purchase when covid struck...and will put those lessons to work at oneo18:41 "ie ight of this"8:53 "i thithat de not making decisions that are based on fear, but on conversation, information sharg and weighg the proand risn ahead of us will have some level of risk" chancellor malatras talk abouhow many, if any, students might be brought back to ucampuses in4 "that is something they're gonna work through rightow.

I n't have an ansr tothat.

I co, while some baselines like testing, transparency and compliance, u be unersal.....wt learninglooks li4 verse campusewill be decided sepately 14:12 "hmany pg ceain numbers opeopleback?

How h space to isolateall thosethingsd rough on a camp by campubasis" a search for a permanent replacement; acting presidecraie ruing, said he dn't wantto thin, nc2.

> continuing coverage of the "shots fired" call....in whitesboro late last night.