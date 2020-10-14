Positions Need To Be Filled

Global  
 

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
A new report from the US labor department finds Americans filing for jobless claims hit nearly 900,000 this year.

Next week.

A new report from the u?

"*s labor department finds americans filing for jobless claims hit nearly 900 thousand this year..

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is checking in with a mason city employment agency to see what careers are in demand.

He joins us live ?

"* alex?xxx katie ?

"* here at q?

"*p?

"*s employment group in mason city ?

"* their mission is to connect job hunters with employers ?

"* and plenty of positions are listed as being opened on their site q?

"*p?

"*s senior recruiter?

"* justin mayer says the workload has picked up since the pandemic began earlier this year ?

"* with more seeking work ?

"* and employers being able to fill vacant positions usually in a short time ?

"* about 3 to 5 days.

If you're looking for a job ?

"* yu might be wondering what positions are in demand?

Mayer with says it's primarily in the "there were companies that shut down their online orders even.

We've got work with companies that have an online company that completely shut down during the pandemic, and all of a sudden, they opened back up again, and they need this this, and they need it now."

On the state level ?

"* iowa's unemployment rate sits at 5 point 9 percent ?

"* according o iowa workforce development.

Minnesota ?

"* is just slightly higher at 6 percent even ?

"* according to the department of employment and economic development.

Compare that to the national rate ?

"* at 7 poit 9 percent.

Live in mason city?

"*alex thank you alex.

Department of labor data finds that continuing claims fell to just over 10 million ?

"* a significant decline




