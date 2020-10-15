Seeking Rochester performers

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 14 hours ago

Grants to help out the arts

The pandemic has taken a toll on the arts.

The city of rochester is looking to turn things around... and create something of a renaissance.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has more on the story.

In an effort to create jobs and spread joy the city of rochester is partnering up with r?

"* neighbors to help out local performers.

Right now local performers are being asked to submit a grant application for special performances around the city.

The city wants to create vibrancy and help struggling artist earn some cash .

Artist mary sullivan is a barista by day and performer by night.

She says she can use all the help she can get.

"we shut down for a while.

I couldnt collect unemployment for whatever reason.

I got an opportunity to play some music and that helped me out.

I could pay my rent and my car payment and my insurance.

I was able to pay my bills because of the effort of the arts community is putting forth to support local musicians," grant applications will be reviewed as they come in.

In rochester this effort is being supported through the cares act.

The grants reimburse up to $500 in costs.