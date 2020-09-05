Global  
 

Fire victims receive free legal consultations for fire losses.

Are stepping up to provide pro bono services.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle explains what people can do to receive this help.

After the wildfrires people were not only devestated by losing their homes but they didn't know how they were going to recover all of their belongings.

The oregon trial lawyers association in medford is offering pro bono resources and support to people with fire damaged homes, businesses and properties helping with insurance claims and the next steps.

Attorney faith morse says apart of the service they provide includes an itemized list of what people may have had in their homes.

When you're making a claim for a total loss of a home one of the things the insurance company is going to want is an itemization of the things in your home.

But the average house literally has thousands and thousands and thousands of items in it and trying to put together a list of each of those things can feel like an overwhelming burden.

Volunteers are headed to areas most affected by wildfire to sort through the remains of the homes while adhereing to covid-19 precautions.

Events booked in several counties to consult victims have been set




