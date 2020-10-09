Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Food Day: How you can help cut food wastage | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published
World Food Day: How you can help cut food wastage | Oneindia News

World Food Day: How you can help cut food wastage | Oneindia News

On World Food Day, we introduce you to a group of people who are operating a food bank which distributes quality and surplus food to those who need it and ensures that an important resource does not end up in the trash.

Mera Parivar is doing commendable work and it is not alone in this.

Reach out to food banks in your locality and donate food you do not need to help others.

#WorldFoodDay #MeraParivar #FoodBank


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

World Standard Day: Some unusual & funny measurements | Oneindia News [Video]

World Standard Day: Some unusual & funny measurements | Oneindia News

On 14 October we observe World Standards Day. It's important to have uniform standards across the world to avoid confusion and terrible, damaging blunders. Scientists and researchers in various fields..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:54Published
International day for disaster risk reduction 2020: How to reduce the risk | Oneindia News [Video]

International day for disaster risk reduction 2020: How to reduce the risk | Oneindia News

The United Nations General Assembly has designated October 13th as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction or World calamity Control Day to promote a global culture of disaster risk..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published