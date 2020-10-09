World Food Day: How you can help cut food wastage | Oneindia News

On World Food Day, we introduce you to a group of people who are operating a food bank which distributes quality and surplus food to those who need it and ensures that an important resource does not end up in the trash.

Mera Parivar is doing commendable work and it is not alone in this.

Reach out to food banks in your locality and donate food you do not need to help others.

