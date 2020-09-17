Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.
The death toll due to heavy rain and flash floods has risen to 50 in Telangana. Water recedes from some parts of the Hyderabad on Oct 15. Heavy rainfall has caused severe water-logging in parts of the district. The normal lives got affected in several areas including Ramanthapur and Amberpet.
Heavy downpour led to severe water-logging in parts of Hyderabad. Several people have been affected due to rainfall. Rescue operation by Indian Army is underway in Hyderabad. MoS Home G Kishan Reddy visited rain-affected areas. He said, "Appeal to people to remain indoors for the next 1-2 days, due to heavy rainfall. National Disaster Response Force and Army teams are conducting rescue operations."
Continuous downpour in several parts of Hyderabad led to flood situation in the Telangana capital. Situation is such that car were seen floating in a residential area in New Bowenpally, and many vehicles were seen washed away. Meanwhile, River Musi flowed over Chaderghat New Bridge towards Malakpet in Hyderabad due to heavy rains. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have rescued 74 persons till now in Badangpet area. Total 15 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad so far due to incessant downpour.