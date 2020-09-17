Global  
 

Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area

Locals hurled slippers at a TRS MLA who visited a flood-hit area in Telangana.

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was also accompanied by TRS workers.

Reddy and the TRS workers had visited flood-affected Medipally village in Hyderabad.

Vehicle of the TRS MLA's was also reportedly vandalised by the local people.

Torrential rains have battered parts of Telangana, causing heavy floods.

At least 50 people, including 11 from Hyderabad, died in rain-related incidents.

NDRF, SDRF have been carrying out rescue operations across the state.


