Covid precautions in place as Vaishno Devi readies for Navratri celebration

Special arrangements made for Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Following Covid protocols, Navratri festival at the temple will start on Saturday.

'Mata Vaishno Devi' app has also been launched for devotees to experience live darshan.

Rapid Antigen Testing is being conducted for pilgrims and wearing mask is mandatory.

"Per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from 5000 to 7000.

The sanitization and testing facility at the temple is excellent.

Helicopter and battery car services are operational.

Pony, Pithu and Palki services have also resumed," CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar said.

Mata Vaishno Devi has been decorated with flowers to celebrate Navratri.

Many bhajan singers will perform at Vaishno Devi Darbar on the nine days of Navratri.