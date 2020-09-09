Thailand protests: PM rejects calls to resign, faces renewed demonstrations

Thailand protests plaque removed from royal fieldA symbolic plaque installed by protesters on a royal field in Thailand on Sunday has been removed on Monday.
The brass disc with an anti-monarchy message was cemented into the ground on the Sanam..
Thailand sees biggest protests since 2014 coup as calls for reform mount – video reportPeople gathered in Bangkok on Sunday for one of the biggest demonstrations against the country's military rulers since the 2014 coup. The student-led movement has three core demands: hold new..