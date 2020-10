Boeing 737 MAX Gets Approval to Fly Again In Europe The Street - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:12s - Published Boeing 737 MAX Gets Approval to Fly Again In Europe After being grounded for more than a year after two fatal crashes, Boeing's 737 MAX gets a thumbs from European aviation regulators up to take to the skies again. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend