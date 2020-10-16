S&P 500 Movers: SLB, DGX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Quest Diagnostics, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%.

Year to date, Quest Diagnostics, registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Schlumberger, trading down 5.2%.

Schlumberger is lower by about 61.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are J.

.

Hunt Transport Services, trading down 4.4%, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, trading up 3.6% on the day.