Fall Self-Care & Fitness Essentials

Wellness lifestyle expert, Jamie Hess is here with tips for a healthier daily routine, ways to keep your body and mind fit, and making some me-time a priority

Welcome to the show, jamie.

Jamie hess: thanks for having me.

Host: well, jamie, let's get right to it.

What effect has more time at home had on our health and wellness routines?

Jamie hess: well, i'm glad you asked, because i think that wellness right now is more important than any time in history.

Right?

2020 has been hard enough and focusing on wellness is so important to take care of ourselves, and so we can take care of others.

So i have a few things here that are going to help you find that wellness and balance in your day.

Host: great.

Okay.

So where do we begin?

Jamie hess: so first of all, we begin at the beginning, right in our morning routine.

So studies are showing that the best way to maintain a sense of normalcy is by keeping that routine from day-to-day.

So getting up at the same time every morning, getting out of your pajamas, even if you're working from home and that's been a little tricky for you, and even celebrating those morning rituals, like your morning cup of coffee.

So many of us miss that morning stop into our local coffee shop.

Boiron's arnicare gel has been a long staple in fitness circles.

Right?

It's one of our best kept secrets.

It's homeopathic.

And unlike other over- the-counter pain relief gels, it works not just on muscle stiffness from maybe working out too hard or even sitting at a computer too long, but also on pains and injuries and discoloration from bruises.

And as a mom of two little boys who are running into everything, i can tell you that is a very useful thing to have on hand.

I also love that they have a convenient roll-on applicator now.

That keeps it mess-free.

You can find out more about this at arnicare.com.

Host: i'm a big fan of arnicare.

I'm a true believer in it.

Now, what are some other important elements of a good wellness routine, would you say?

Jamie hess: yeah, i'm glad you asked, because i think probably one of the most important, and maybe the most elusive for us all is sleep.

Right?

How many of us struggle with our sleep?

And i think now more than ever, because work from home has really created a disconnect.

Where does the workday end?

Where does our rest begin?

So i really encourage celebrating a self- care routine around rest and sleep.

Weighted blankets have become all the rage.

I don't know if you've heard about this trend, but weighted blankets are a really hot ticket item right now.

And tranquility is one of my favorite companies for weighted blankets.

I'll tell you why.

Number one, they are affordable.

And that is unlike many of the weighted blankets out there on the market.

They come in a variety of colors and different weights.

And they also have a temperature balancing technology.

And some of them even have cooling technology, so you don't have to worry that even though you're under a weighted blanket you're going to get too hot.

That's not the case.

You're going to be very comfortable.

But, it really does just feel like a nice warm hug.

And it's a really soothing way to go to sleep.

So you can find those at walmart and at target.

Host: what is the real purpose of a weighted blanket?

I know i've heard a lot about it and i'm curious about it.

Jamie hess: yeah.

There is just a lot of studies that show that it promotes a better night's sleep, falling asleep faster and staying restful when you are asleep.

Host: nice.

And where can we go for more information, jamie?

Jamie hess: you can follow me @nycfitfam on instagram.

Host: awesome.

Thank you so much for being with us today.

We really appreciate it.

Jamie