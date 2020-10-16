Governor says Missouri COVID dashboard fixed (10-15-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 days ago

The latest national report puts missouri firmly in the red zone for covid-19 cases and deaths... experts continue to stress testing as a way to slow the spread.

Governor mike parson in kansas city in this morning where kq2's madeline mcclain asking him about why the state's numbers aren't adding up.

<<script im outside the truman medical center in kansas city where the governor took a handful of questions.including one of our own about whether the state dashboard data is actually fixed.considering we've found problems over the last two months.where our local health departments are reporting one thing and the state is reporting another.vo last month covid deaths reported by northwest missouri counties were underreported by about at least 15 at the state level.

The data not off by a few days delay- rather weeks.state health officials acknowledging the ongoing data problems in at least 4 press releases- one just yesterday.

Take a listen to how the governor responded to my question about problems. concerned at all about the decision you've made given that we've had the state health department report so much inaccuracies some dating back as early as june?

Are you concerned at all about the decisions you've made that rely on that data?governor parson: first of all let me clarify what you just said.

It wasn't inaccurate data so that's very misleading that question that you just said.

What happened is there was a glitch in the system and the software that created the problem.

There's been no data lost whatsoever.

All the data that is there is orginated and i don't know all of the details of it.

I'm not an it guy but it was a glitch in the system what happened's been fixed.

You know but all the data is there.

There's nothing changed whatsoever in the data so we are going to know what the averages are, we are going to know what the fatalities are and we are fixing that./i think you have to realize that there is a tremendous amount of resources that provide the data, all the way from the local level to a county level of 4,000 people to kansas city.

I mean that's a huge difference and you're talking all over the state of missouri, hospitals, all the data that comes in.

It's very complex and a lot of the data that those streams go but i'm not an it person.

I'm not be one but i know one thing that the problem is fixed and we are going to continue to move to date - the number of covid deaths in nw missouri reported by the state is still off by at least 9.at least two were deaths the st joseph health department reported nearly so we'll continue following this story as the governor says the problem is fixed -- and we continue to find errors in the state's reporting.reporting from kansas city - madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> with