Lizzo's Vegan Diet Brings Her So Much Joy, She Just Posted a Video on TikTok Dancing in Lingerie Video Credit: Health.com - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 days ago Lizzo's Vegan Diet Brings Her So Much Joy, She Just Posted a Video on TikTok Dancing in Lingerie Lizzo celebrated her 6-month vegan anniversary on TikTok. Watch the video to find out what she had to say about happiness and self-love. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this