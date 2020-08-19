Global  
 

I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman

I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman responds to reports that Antoine Griezmann is happier playing for France than Barcelona.


