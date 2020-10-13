The iPhone 12 is almost here with new, amazing features and you can pre-order it right now

The much anticipated iPhone 12 is just days away from release and we couldn’t be more excited.

It’ll have a faster 5G network with a case that’s now splash-, water- and dust-resistant.

Plus, it’ll feature night mode for better photos in the evening.

It’s not too late to pre-order today, and you choose from the different models and colors Apple has to offer!

To learn more, read here: https://fave.co/2SXUyQ6 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.