Driving the Chevy C8 Corvette Convertible, Polestar 1 and Porsche 718 Cayman T | Autoblog Podcast #649

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder.

Lately, they've been driving some pretty great cars, and one OK car.

John's had the Chevy C8 Corvette Convertible and Polestar 1.

Greg's been enjoying the Porsche 718 Cayman T.

Jeremy's been testing the Buick Encore GX.

After a long day of driving and writing, our editors like to enjoy a cold beer, and share some of their favorites for the fall.

They also get an update from a listener about a winning recipe and a new plug-in hybrid purchase.