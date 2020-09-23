'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat

KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well.
Morgan said, "With the bat, I think we made a few mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well and proved exactly why they have been one of the top teams throughout the tournament.
We have just moved by the first half of the tournament and there is no better time to turn things around." On getting mid-way captaincy of KKR, Eoin Morgan said, "I think it took a lot of courage for Dinesh Karthik and actually quite a lot of selflessness to come forward and realise that he wanted to focus on his batting for the remainder of the tournament.
It is a very good opportunity for me to lead the team but within group of players we need number of captains throughout this tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."
Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, "I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that's the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible." On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, "Honestly, we don't too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue."
With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said, "I think, we didn't plan too much before as we know what our strengths are, it's just the matter of keep doing what you have been doing. Obviously, our team has a lot of experience." Over team's preparation for playoffs, Quinton de Kock said, "No there is no preparation of the playoffs yet; we are taking every game as it comes. Whatever happens, we are going to keep it simple. It's not controllable all we can do is play the best cricket."
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 26, the opening batsman of Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Shubhman Gill spoke on his performance. He scored 70 (not out) out of 60 balls. Shubhman said, "The plan was simple as I was there to get set and I have to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit we all did well." "Pat Cummins is one of our best bowlers and we had to start with Pat and Sunil Narine that was the plan. Pat is a world class bowler and one odd day doesn't mean much to us and he bowled very well in this game," he added. "It is decision of the team that who will open innings and who will not," Gill further stated.
Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Tweets about this
Shabi🔥 RT @imVKohliza: Yuupiiiiii we won by 82 runs
This is next level happiness for us!! Really amazed to see bowlers bowled too well 😳😱❤️
Our… 3 days ago
@Wassa@AnirudhaJyotis1 Most important one vs delhi. While stoinis smash all the rcb bowlers. He bowled really well with j… https://t.co/FPbIugNTjx 3 days ago
Gold#CSKvsSRH
CSK have 4 weekness
1. Middle order issue
2. All 7 Games went for 2nd Batting, So 1st Batting is a Con… https://t.co/Ghal7MYm90 4 days ago
Kohlïza💕 Yuupiiiiii we won by 82 runs
This is next level happiness for us!! Really amazed to see bowlers bowled too well 😳… https://t.co/jx2x43NDXK 4 days ago