'MI bowlers bowled really well,' admits Morgan after defeat

Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well.

Morgan said, "With the bat, I think we made a few mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well and proved exactly why they have been one of the top teams throughout the tournament.

We have just moved by the first half of the tournament and there is no better time to turn things around." On getting mid-way captaincy of KKR, Eoin Morgan said, "I think it took a lot of courage for Dinesh Karthik and actually quite a lot of selflessness to come forward and realise that he wanted to focus on his batting for the remainder of the tournament.

It is a very good opportunity for me to lead the team but within group of players we need number of captains throughout this tournament.


Eoin Morgan Eoin Morgan Irish-English cricketer

England players' mental health was a priority in the bubble - Morgan

 England made a decision to prioritise players' mental health in the bio-secure bubbles this summer, says limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.
BBC News

Eoin Morgan: England captain says players' mental health a priority

 England made a decision to prioritise players' mental health in the bio-secure bubbles this summer, says limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.
BBC News
IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance [Video]

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300. It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

'We are going to keep things simple': Quinton de Kock on MI's approach for further tournament [Video]

'We are going to keep things simple': Quinton de Kock on MI's approach for further tournament

Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, "I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that's the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible." On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, "Honestly, we don't too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeats KKR by 8 wickets [Video]

Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeats KKR by 8 wickets

With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said, "I think, we didn't plan too much before as we know what our strengths are, it's just the matter of keep doing what you have been doing. Obviously, our team has a lot of experience." Over team's preparation for playoffs, Quinton de Kock said, "No there is no preparation of the playoffs yet; we are taking every game as it comes. Whatever happens, we are going to keep it simple. It's not controllable all we can do is play the best cricket."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins Australian cricketer

IPL 2020: Did well as batting unit, says KKR opener Shubhman Gill after victory [Video]

IPL 2020: Did well as batting unit, says KKR opener Shubhman Gill after victory

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 26, the opening batsman of Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Shubhman Gill spoke on his performance. He scored 70 (not out) out of 60 balls. Shubhman said, "The plan was simple as I was there to get set and I have to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit we all did well." "Pat Cummins is one of our best bowlers and we had to start with Pat and Sunil Narine that was the plan. Pat is a world class bowler and one odd day doesn't mean much to us and he bowled very well in this game," he added. "It is decision of the team that who will open innings and who will not," Gill further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

