Emmanuel Acho: Le'Veon Bell is a luxury for Chiefs, but won't have a significant impact | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss the Kansas City Chiefs signing running back Le'Veon Bell after being cut by the New York Jets.

Hear why Acho believes the addition of Bell does not have a significant impact on the Chiefs.


Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss the Kansas City Chiefs signing running back Le'Veon Bell after being cut by the New York Jets.
