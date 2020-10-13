5 men federally charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot will stand trial
Another man is now accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer.
Brian Higgins, 51, from Wisconsin joins seven others facing state charges.
Caught on video: Defendant in kidnapping plot once stopped by Canton police, then said he wanted to 'tap them'Brandon Caserta of Canton is one of the 13 men charged in the plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Virginia and police.
New revelations in court in kidnapping plot caseA federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to held without bond before trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens oversaw..
