5 men federally charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot will stand trial

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Another man is now accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, from Wisconsin joins seven others facing state charges.


Case against Whitmer kidnapping suspects can move to trial, judge rules

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that prosecutors could move to trial with five men accused of...
5 men in Michigan governor kidnapping plot to face hearings

Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Five men face trial for plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Covid 19 coronavirus: Five men face trial for plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Prosecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting...
Caught on video: Defendant in kidnapping plot once stopped by Canton police, then said he wanted to 'tap them' [Video]

Brandon Caserta of Canton is one of the 13 men charged in the plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Virginia and police.

New revelations in court in kidnapping plot case [Video]

A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to held without bond before trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens oversaw..

5 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot due in court Tuesday [Video]

