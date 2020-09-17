Minor girl allegedly raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka

Gujarat boy arrested for giving rape threats to Dhoni's daughter, will be brought to Jharkhand: Ranchi SP



A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat was arrested by Jharkhand Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi. Ranchi SP, Naushad Alam over the arrest said that a team has been sent to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring in the accused to Ranchi. Alam said, "We are sending our team to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi. After interrogation, further action will be taken. Other accused in the case will also be traced and arrested. It is difficult to escape from Ranchi Police."

