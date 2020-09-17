Global  
 

Minor girl allegedly raped, murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jharkhand.

The heinous crime happened in Ramgarh Police Station limits of Dumka district.

"The body has been sent for post mortem.

Investigation is underway," a police official said.


