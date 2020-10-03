IPL 2020: 'RCB's tactics remained same,' says Head Coach after victory

After beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head Coach, Simon Katich expressed happiness on performance of team.

"I certainly thought it was good to bat on and it played well," said Simon on being asked how did the play in 2nd inning.

"We didn't change much, the tactics were really good today," said Simon on being 'what would changes you have to make'.