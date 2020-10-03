Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: 'RCB's tactics remained same,' says Head Coach after victory

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
IPL 2020: 'RCB's tactics remained same,' says Head Coach after victory

IPL 2020: 'RCB's tactics remained same,' says Head Coach after victory

After beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head Coach, Simon Katich expressed happiness on performance of team.

"I certainly thought it was good to bat on and it played well," said Simon on being asked how did the play in 2nd inning.

"We didn't change much, the tactics were really good today," said Simon on being 'what would changes you have to make'.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on October 17. The captain of Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith said that he is disappointed with the team's performance in last over While talking about the takeaways, Captain Steve Smith said, "I think for us now the position where in, we got ourselves, need to win out last five games.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah

Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Simon Katich Simon Katich Australian cricketer

IPL 2020: Game turned when we got 3 wickets for 6 runs, says RCB Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Game turned when we got 3 wickets for 6 runs, says RCB Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to bat first as well, but it wasn't to be. I think the game turner for us happened in a 15 ball period when we got 3 wickets for about 6 runs. Credit to our bowlers," said Katich. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

De Villiers smashes half-century as RCB claim unlikely IPL win

 AB de Villiers smashes 55 from 22 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore claim an unlikely seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.
BBC News

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Tweets about this

FootballChat555

Football Chatters His tactics remained constant, playing the same exciting brand of football with the same counterattacking principle… https://t.co/6bmGbpo6Mi 1 day ago

Ten_Ten_Milou

🆃🅴🅽 🆃🅴🅽🇬🇷🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇾🇦🇲🇮🇪🇫🇷🇮🇱🇪🇬 @gs_emrh @yeldacenki @MevlutCavusoglu Turkey's tactics and strategy have remained the same for a century, the first… https://t.co/g8evNl4R0M 1 day ago

SemperFiComic

SemperFi Comic Guy The tactics have remained the same. For instance, antebellum slavery became the Prison Industrial Complex.. 5 days ago

its_tabrez__

Tabrez @Swatit_1 They were bowling dot ball deliveries which were mostly used against top batters like Russell at death...… https://t.co/avU07lrDqx 5 days ago

cChelsIsSleepy

Chels Fascists have adopted their tactics over the years but straight up fucking lying has always remained the same. Poli… https://t.co/KPSRPC1RR2 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former Raiders head coach Tom Flores discusses Chiefs victory before team's off week [Video]

Former Raiders head coach Tom Flores discusses Chiefs victory before team's off week

Former Raiders head coach Tom Flores discusses the team's impressive win over the Chiefs and how their off week can help with injuries.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published
'Ty Lue can get Clippers over the hump' — Marcellus Wiley on LA hiring Ty Lue as head coach | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

'Ty Lue can get Clippers over the hump' — Marcellus Wiley on LA hiring Ty Lue as head coach | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Los Angeles Clippers hiring Ty Lue as head coach. Doc Rivers was recently fired after the Clippers historic collapse to the Denver Nuggets. Hear why Wiley..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:36Published
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirms some players out due to COVID-19 issues [Video]

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirms some players out due to COVID-19 issues

Head football coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media about some cases among the Rebels. When asked if the game versus Arkansas could be canceled, Kiffin said the Rebels could play today.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished