President Trump 2020 cruise rally hits the streets of Boise

FROM TEN TO FOUR.WITH ELECTIONNIGHT A LITTLE OVERTWO WEEKS AWAY...PRESIDENT TRUMPSUPPORTERSRALLIED FOR ONELAST CRUISE INBOISE.

MEANWHILEDEMOCRATICLEADERS ADVISEDTHEIR SUPPORTERSTO STAY HOME ANDNOT COME OUT TOCOUNTER PROTEST.IDAHO NEWS SIX'SSTEVE DENT HASMORE FROM THEIDAHO STATECAPITOL.A PARADE OFPRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP SUPPORTERSCRUISE AROUNDDOWNTOWN BOISE."WE ARE ALLGATHERING HERE TOSHOW OUR SUPPORTNOT FROM OURHOME BUT INPUBLIC."ALEX KUZMENKOORGANIZED THETRUMP 2020 CRUISERALLY.

IT MARKSTHE SECOND ONETHIS MERIDIANRESIDENT HAS PUTTOGETHER IN BOISETO HELP ENERGIZETRUMP'S BASE."I FEEL LIKE SOME OFUS MIGHT BEFEELING A LITTLENERVOUS AND IT ISNICE TO SEE THEREIS A LOT MORESUPPORT OUT HERETHAN PEOPLE THINK."THE RALLY DIDN'TFACE A COUNTERPROTEST ASPROGRESSIVELEADERS AND BOISERABBI DAN FINKADVISED PEOPLE TOSTAY HOME TO AVOIDCONFLICT BUT ONEREGISTEREDDEMOCRAT WETALKED TO DOESN'TAGREE."I FELT REALLYFRUSTRATED WITHTHAT I DIDN'T MOVETO IDAHO TO BE TOLDWHAT BY OURPOLITICAL ANDRELIGIOUS LEADERS."BOTH REPUBLICANSAND DEMOCRATS."I THINK THEY HAVEEVERY RIGHT TO BEOUT HERE.TOLD US BOTH SIDESSHOULD BE ABLE TOPEACEFULLYPROTEST THEIRPOLITICAL VIEWS INBOISE."WE GET A LOT OFEACH SIDE WE GETTHUMBS UP ANDTHUMBS DOWN BUTWE JUST FOCUS ONTHE GOOD."WITH AN INCREASE INMAIL IN BALLOTS ANDEARLY VOTINGOPPORTUNITIES ALOT OF PEOPLE HAVEALREADY VOTED ASRAE COOPERCASTED HER VOTEFOR JOE BIDEN."HE IS MORE IN LINEWITH THE VALUES IHAVE I DON'T SHARETHE VALUES OFTRUMP WHATSOEVERI THINK THAT HE ISHYPOCRITICAL AND ITHINK THAT HE LIES."MEANWHILEKUZMENKO AND THETRUMP SUPPORTERSWHO LINED THESTREET IN FRONT OFTHE IDAHO STATECAPITOL WANT TOENCOURAGEANYBODY WHOHASN'T VOTED TO DOSO."WE ARE HERE TOHAVE A GOOD TIMEAND HAVE A PARADEFOR OUR PRESIDENTIN SUPPORT OF WHATHE IS DOING AND TOVOTE FOR HIM IN2020."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS SIX.