Tensions rise over Manchester COVID rules

Michael Gove has accused Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham of "posturing" in refusing to accept strict new coronavirus rules



Related videos from verified sources Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester



Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 21 hours ago General Rawat on border tensions: Armed forces ready for anything | Oneindia News



General Bipin Rawat says armed forces are ready for anything amid India China border tensions; Industrial output declined by 10.4% in July; Former RJD leader Raghuvansh writes to Nitish Kumar; Media.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:46 Published on September 11, 2020