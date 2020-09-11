Tensions rise over Manchester COVID rules
Michael Gove has accused Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham of "posturing" in refusing to accept strict new coronavirus rules
Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in ManchesterChief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the..
