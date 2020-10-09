Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt2

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

That mean for the purdue football program... just six days away from kickoff.... it's uncharted territorry for the big ten conference... like i said earlier...the big ten has not had a coach test positive before today... nick saban of alabama football was required to post three negative test resuts before returning to the sidelines.... the athletic's nicole aurbach reported that big ten coaches must isolate for 10 days... and can return when they're symptom free for 24 hours.... so the question remains, who's driving the ship on saturday vs.

Iowa?

Defensive coordinator bob diaco has head coaching experience.... but no official statement has been made on the line of coaching succession should the program be affected like this... we will keep you updated this week as we learn more... sticking with purdue football... and