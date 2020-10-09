Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt2

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt2
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt2

That mean for the purdue football program... just six days away from kickoff.... it's uncharted territorry for the big ten conference... like i said earlier...the big ten has not had a coach test positive before today... nick saban of alabama football was required to post three negative test resuts before returning to the sidelines.... the athletic's nicole aurbach reported that big ten coaches must isolate for 10 days... and can return when they're symptom free for 24 hours.... so the question remains, who's driving the ship on saturday vs.

Iowa?

Defensive coordinator bob diaco has head coaching experience.... but no official statement has been made on the line of coaching succession should the program be affected like this... we will keep you updated this week as we learn more... sticking with purdue football... and




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsESPN



Tweets about this

BeavisWood

BeavisWood Country Club RT @JoeyMulinaro: Ohhh Boy Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm Has Tested Positive For COVID https://t.co/t79FqeCwTG 27 minutes ago

Zimmsy

Matthew Zimmerman RT @SInow: Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Boilermakers' season opener on October 24 https://t.c… 31 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA Purdue coach Jeff Brohm 'presumed positive' for COVID-19 https://t.co/aQ3AaQkulT 1 hour ago

RodneyFort

Rodney Fort Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm Tests Positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/oGyvbB3WZQ 1 hour ago

DUCK48

Mike Wolinsky RT @TomDienhart1: Purdue announces Jeff Brohm has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first Big Ten head coach to do so. https://t.c… 2 hours ago

AGirlHasNoPres

AGirlHasNoPresident Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm 'presumed positive' for COVID-19 https://t.co/9WSMVdTdEL 2 hours ago

RIZZO_011

Joey2Putts RT @barstoolsports: Ohhh Boy Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm Has Tested Positive For COVID https://t.co/4nOmdJommg https://t.co/2ULnWONA18 3 hours ago

farahiyaahh

 RT @Exponent_Sports: BREAKING: Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for COVID-19, Purdue Athletics announced. Story t… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt1 [Video]

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt1

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19 pt1

Credit: WLFIPublished
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19 [Video]

Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19

University of Alabama's head football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19. The university made the announcement on Wednesday. According to CNN, the school's athletic director Greg Byrne..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
KU football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

KU football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials downplay 'Hawk Talk' exposure

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:11Published