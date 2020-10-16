Global  
 

Trending: Mena Suvari expecting first child, Cardi B addresses reconciliation with Offset, and Diddy launches political party.

Trending: Mena Suvari expecting first child, Cardi B addresses reconciliation with Offset, and Diddy launches political party.
In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Cardi B Responds to Fans Saying She's in 'Mentally Abusive Relationship'

 Cardi B getting back with Offset has some of her fans accusing her of staying in a mentally abusive relationship, but Cardi's firing back ... as only she can...
Cardi B Confirms Reunion With Offset A Month After Filing For Divorce

 Cardi B was recently seen spending time with her estranged husband Offset during her birthday bash, within a month after she filed for divorce. While fans..
Cardi B back with husband Offset a month after filing for divorce [Video]

Cardi B back with husband Offset a month after filing for divorce

Cardi B has confirmed reports suggesting she and Offset are back together.

Cardi B and Offset Are Back Together — But They're Still Divorcing [Video]

Cardi B and Offset Are Back Together — But They're Still Divorcing

They have a hearing scheduled for November 4.

Cardi B Addresses On-And-Off Relationship With Offset | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Addresses On-And-Off Relationship With Offset | Billboard News

Cardi B addressed her on-and-off relationship with Offset after the two packed on the PDA during her birthday weekend.

Cardi B addresses Offset split [Video]

Cardi B addresses Offset split

Cardi B finds it “hard” not to talk to her “best friend” Offset, as she admits she doesn't know whether to reconcile with her estranged husband.

