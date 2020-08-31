Nepal Government not to bear expenses of all COVID-19 patients, not to bury those dead due to virus



Made with clay and hay straws, these life-like Durga idols are the product of days of hard labour of the idol-makers. The idols-makers start in much ahead of the biggest festival Durga Puja in the Himalayan Nation. But this year, they are in despair with dwindled business and negligible takers for their idols ahead of the annual festival. Usually, the festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with much pomp and show. However, with the coronavirus restrictions in place, the festivities this year remained rather dull and somber. One of the Nepalese sculptors, Fulandevi makes the ornaments and jewellery that the goddess idols are decorated with. Her two sons and husband help in making and, painting and putting the dress on the idols. The family of four resides in a humble shanty which they call "Karkhana" and make idols around the year for various festivals. As the celebrations this year are muted, sales have dipped down that has brought losses to the family which has been relying on the business for their livelihood. A set of Durga Idol which has more than half-a-dozen idols takes nearly two weeks to be completed for delivery to the clients. Clay, hay-straws and husks are used to make the idols; bamboo sticks and other raw materials are used to give support to the structure which takes around 3 days to dry up and ready for spray-paint. Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha along with idols of demons Mahisasur and Sumbha and Nisumbha are included in the set. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:51 Published on January 1, 1970 Army Chief General Naravane to be conferred the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by Nepalese President Bidya This will be the first high-level visit to Nepal from India after Kathmandu issued a new Nepal map that showed Indian territories as Nepali territories.

KP Sharma Oli Nepalese politician and current Prime minister of Nepal Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee



India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mukherjee. PM Oli tweeted, "In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life." Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also expressed his condolence on Twitter. Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published on January 1, 1970 Nepal struggles with increases Covid-19 cases



Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 percent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and panic for health workers and government. Fatalities attributed to deadly virus crossed 100 mark in mid-August. As month marches to end, it doubled with 14 deaths on Sunday taking the number to 221. It was the month of (mid) May, the Himalayan Nation, buffered in between India and China had recorded its first fatality due to Corona Virus. Nepal recorded a single-day rise of 1221 cases with 14 more fatalities to deadly virus taking toll of infected to 38,561 while a number of recovered ones stands at 20, 822. Till Sunday, a total of 144 Corona infected patients are kept in the Intensive Care Unit whereas 17 are in ventilator throughout the nation. Though some patients underwent Plasma Therapy, 20 of them only have recovered fully till last week, the Health Ministry data showed. With the swift rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors along with other medical workers working on the frontline of the pandemic are facing increased pressure. More than 50 doctors were reported to be infected while working on the front line treating patients whose coronavirus test was not done before being admitted or brought to the hospital. Falling short of beds for COVID-19 infected patients with a decreased rate of recovery, the Government under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli has added up beds in hospitals around nation. In the month of January, Nepal was the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection in a Wuhan returnee Nepali citizen. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published on January 1, 1970

