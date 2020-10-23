WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/24/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

Show open ten days and counting.éé election day is drawing near.éé president trump barn-stormed three battleground states as joe biden looked to reverse democratic fortunes in pennsylvania.éé nikole killion has more from washington.

éé pkg: on this national vote early day& president trump cast his ballot in west palm beach --- i voted for a guy named trump.

..

Hoping others follow his lead& the president hopscotched to three battleground states saturday -- including north carolina..where he mocked the pandemic& covid.

Covid.

Please don't go and vote, covid.

And knocked opponent joe biden for his comments on the oil industry during thursday's debate.

"the last question, i said you mean you would get of oil?

He said yes i would wean ourselves off of oil.

I said we just won texas, we just won pennsylvania we just won a lot of different places.

áiná pennsylvania& the former vice president tried to shore up votes -- 'it's go time.

It's game day.'

We have ten days left.

It may come down to pennsylvania."

With back-to-back events in two pivotal swing counties&biden brought out heavy hitters like rocker jon bon jovi& "hey everybody!"

And down in miami& former president barack obama who renewed his rebuke of the president.

.

15;31;04;27 look, if he can't answer a tough question like what would you like to do in your second term then it's our job to make sure he doesn't get a second term.

And that's why over the next ten days we've got to work hard to elect joe biden and kamala harris the next president and vice president of the united states.

-tag- both campaigns are blanketing the battlegrounds with top surrogates.

The president is getting help from vice president mike pence and former u-n ambassador nikki haley while biden has deployed running mate kamala harris, former rival bernie sanders and legendary singer, cher.

Jaime& nikole, in the midst of all this campaigning& the president's supreme court nominee -- amy coney barrett -- appears to be moving closer as one round of rain and storms exits the area, our attention turns to our next system which will bring us some rain by the middle of the week.

A tropical system forming in the gulf could bring us even more rain around the same time.

Fortunately, friday and halloween weekend look dry for now.

Saturday night: patchy light drizzle will continue tonight, but we're not expecting any significant rain activity or thunder.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures generally staying in the mid 50s overnight.

Sunday: aside from some light morning drizzle, sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy.

Temperatures won't be able to warm up much and highs will only be in the upper 60s.

Monday-tuesday: temperatures will warm up a bit as we go into the week as highs return to near 80 for monday and tuesday.

We'll remain dry for monday and much of tuesday, but some showers are possible late on tuesday as our next system approaches.

Starkville utilies are telling customers to prepare for a power outage tonight.

éé an electrical fire damaged portions of the primary electrical feed.éé emergency repairs are needed resulting in the outage in certain areas.

éé the outage is scheduled to begin at midnight and at last an hour and a half.

éé affected areas include highway 12 between south montgomery and louisville street in addition to areas including pecan acres, russellstreet and parts of the cotton district.

éé the mississippi state department of health is reporting high numbers of covid- 19 cases.

éé there are 1212 new cases in the state and 17 deaths being reported.

éé 569 people are hospitalized .éé 152 of those patients are in i.c.u.

éé in our area, lowndes and oktibbeha counties are both reporting 16 new cases each.

éé winton county has 8.

éé the nation's battle against covid-19 is moving in a dangerous direction.éé the latest surge is pushing the number of infections to more than 8.4 million and increasing the death toll past 223-thousand.éé michael george has the latest.

éé script: anthony fauci: this a precarious place to be in..

Another dire warning friday from the nation's top infectious disease doctor it came the same day 41 states reported an increase in average new cases.

15 states also showed record hospitalizations - indicating more precautions are needed -- fast,.

Msnbc fri0298 dr. anthony fauci: we're not talking about shutting down, but we're talking about doubling down on some of the fundamental public health measures we need to adhere to.

Fri0300 nat sound up/cooking on stove on friday, one tennessee county has made masks mandatory &.

Fri0290 and health officials in florida discouraged birthday parties for kids after a sweet 16 party spread the virus: sot - raul pino, md, mph / orange county health director: "we know that it was a sweet 16.

We know that about 30 kids participated from more than one high school... some sport team members... fri015 and the association of american medical colleges called for coordinated national testing program: fri0151 "with routine testing, we can find place and find individuals who are infected faster and make sure we isolate them until they are no longer contagious."

But, in wisconsin - the state with the biggest surge, politics may be getting in the way of safety: tue0215sot tony evers - it is now 188 since the legislature last met and things aren't getting any easier: the democratic governor can't convince the republican legislature to meet and help him impose stricker safety measures: fri0243 and in one indiana county where church gatherings spead the virus, the country health commission had to explain why a crackdown is important" "if our cluster analysis also showed that car dealerships..

And smoothie shops and the mall were identified as common sources of exposure..

We would also be reaching out to them with that same information."

Or its part, the federal government appears to be focusing its efforts on developing covid vaccines and treatments..

The f- d-a for the first time officially approved a covid- 19 drug.

The anti- viral remdesivir thursday.

Fri0298 both astrozeneca & johnson & johnson's vaccine trials resumed friday after it was determined volunteers' illnesses were not caused by the drugs.

But, in waiting, for a cure, having to report the latest terrible facts in illinois brought the director of public health to tears: fri0211 dr. ngozi ezike/director, illinois department of public health "since yesterday we lost an additional 31 lives, for a total of 9418 deaths.

These are people who started with us in 2020, and won't be with us at the thanksgiving table: tupelo police are investigating a drive by shooting in haven acres.éé the shooting happened around 7:30.

éé police chief bart aguirre says at least one person was shot in the foot.éé the victim received treated at north mississippi medical center.

éé we will have more details as they are released.

éé thanks to a lee county ministry, hundreds of hungry people are provided much needed food every month.éé our chad groening has more.éé volunteers operated like a well oiled assembly line, as cars pulled up and were loaded with food.

The event was sponsored by grace and mercy ministries at the anchor church in verona.

And volunteers from first baptist cornith made the trek to help hand out the food.

Robbie gillespie of transformation ranch runs servant's heart food pantry which he started about a year ago.

"and we've been giving food away to 300 people for the past three months.

And every friday i get food from the food pantry and give it to individuals who need it.

David ball is senior pastor of anchor church which relocated to this building in march of 2018 in what had been for many years first baptist church of verona.

"we knew that there was a huge need in verona.

And a lot of people were leaving verona, moving out of verona.

And god called us into verona."

And verona has been hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

"you know a whole lot of people aren't working right now.

They're able to draw unemployment so we're able to feed give 60 to 90 pound boxes once a month to families in need.

You know we give away clothes out front we have clothes.

We want to help feed and change our community."

"and our church has been ministring to hurting people now for a long time.

I know god is going to grow us and do more."

Chad groening wcbi news verona.

Organizers say they are conducting these feeds once a month.

éé the halloween spirit is in the air.

éé and some people are displaying some very creative decorations this year.

éé we?ll have that story after the break.

éé halloween spirit is in the air.

éé nicole comstock visits a halloween house that is meant to bring joy... along with terror.

éé take a look.

éé ááánats "yo ho yo ho a pirate's life for me."ááá it's the halloween house that has the whole neighborhood screaming ááánats of kid screamingááá not because everyone here...is dead ááánatsááá nevaya, 8 years old "it's scary!

Because there's skeletons."

Brother hijacks interview "why?!

Why's there skeletons?!"

This little guy demands an answer ááánats of fireááá but look, the real fright comes from the flames ripping through the living room they look so real a handful of people have actually called 9- 1-1 to report a house fire.

Travis long, homeowner "last we had checked they had five calls."

"if the person's really adamant, the fire dept will call my cell phone and verfiy that..."

That travis and carmen long's home in the woods neighborhood of riverside is not, in fact, burning to the ground.

Nicole "that's a really good special effect."

Travis "thank you."

Nicole "it looks like real fire."

Travis "i stole the idea."

Believe it or not, travis says he's never made anything like this before he found out how to turn material, a fan and an orange light into super realistic faux fire on youtube.

And the rest of the additions to his pirates of the carribean themed house... carmen "he's the one with the vision."

But he takes suggesttions from his muse.

Carmen 'now i'm just asking him to come up with a way to make it smell."

The little kids coming by to watch were spellbound by the special effects nolan and evan "amazing!"

Jimmy & jarrett "it's really cool."

But they think it must be all those scared adults calling the fire department.

Jimmy "it's not that real looking."

It's a labor of love that travis and carmen are sharing with the community carmen "everyone else gets to enjoy it and it means a lot to us."

Morning lows will be in the upper 50s ole miss back at home to host the auburn tigers...courtney has your full game recap, when we come back following two consecutive losses, the ole miss rebels finding the team during week five of s-e-c play in desparate need of a win against auburn although, ole miss was able to bridge the gap on some mistakes to force a close game...the rebels once again we're unable to close it off in crunch time let's get to oxford....the rebels still looking for the team's second win of the season august auburn and q-b bo nix 2nd quarter, 11 and change and tied at 7 -- auburn qb bo nix connects with wr seth williams -- hurdles a defensive player to get down to the 20 yard line for the first down next possession for the tigers -- nix with the q-b keeper for the 4 yard score...auburn takes the 14-7 lead under 4 to go before the break -- ole miss q-b matt corral takes it himself into the endzone...5 yard touchdown for ole miss and it's all knotted up at 14 second half, 7:13 to go, rebs on offense -- corral fakes the handoff....keeps it...leaps into the endzone for the 10 yard score...it's 21- 14 ole miss tigers not going anywhere -- 3 to go in the 3rd -- rb shaun shivers takes it in for the easy 1 yard touchdown...tied up again...this time it's 21 all 4th quarter....10 and change remaining -- rb tank bigsby on the run...stiff arms a man to dive into the endzone...18 yard touchdown...aubur n up 27-21 after the botched snap...xp no good under 6 remaining..ole miss needing an answer -- rebels get it...rb jerrion ealy takes it in 5 yards for the touchdown and ole miss has the 28-27 lead with under a minute and a half to go...auburn gets the ball back -- nix to williams...down the sideline for the 42 yard touchdown....tiger s go for two and get it...auburn up 35-28 seconds remaining...last chance for ole miss -- corral throws....picked off to end the game... auburn wins it 35-28 corral finishing with 242 yds, 3 touchdowns and 2 picks on the afternoon ole miss falls to 1- 4 on the year..wcbi ole miss falls to 1- 4 on the year..wcbi sports' jon sokoloff was there...he reports from oxford with more lane kiffin: "very dissapointing loss.

Very different than the other ones just having the lead late.

Tough one to swallow.

Probably tougher than the other ones cause it was right there."

Corral: "we worked hard all week.

We did what we were supposed to do.

We excuted what we needed to execute.

We just need to finish.

That's really all it is.

Kiffin: "i talked to him about it.

There's no magic point.

There's no pixi dust.

You have to make more plays than they do and execute in situations.

That's what winning teams do.

I don't know.

I'd like to think they think we're gonna win.

Winning teams have that feeling.

We have the ball were going to go win.

They got the ball were up were going to stop them to win.

So it's a mentality and i try to talk it."

Jon: reporting from oxford, jon sokoloff wcbi sports."

2nd ranked alabama trying to stay perfect on the road at tennessee...highlig hts when we come back welcome back -- alabama on the road taking on tennessee 1st quarter, 7:48 -- r-b najee harris takes the handoff, gets in for the 1 yd touchdown crimson tide go up, 7-nothing 3 minutes to go in the 1st -- qb mac jones with the keeper..takes it in for the 1 yard score...tide rolling up 14-zip, vols would tack on a field goal 2nd quarter, 8:18 remaining in the half -- alabama r-b brian robinson goes right up the gut for the 7 yard touchdown...makes it a 21-3 game alabama with the huge lead 6:22 to go before the break -- qb jarret guarantano with the play action fake...finds wr jalin hyatt for the 38 yard touchdown...makes it 21-10 crimson tide 2nd quarter...4 and change to go -- harris marches into the endzone from 2 yards out to tack on another score tennessee wouldn't be able to match the crimson tide 2nd ranked alabama rolls to get the victory 48- 17, the fifth straight win for alabama as the crimson tide stay undefeated over in the m-a-ccc the itawamba community college indians on the road and able to pick up the team's first victory of the season against coahoma c- c....indians win, 19- 14...icc improves to 1-2 on the season next up: icc hosts mississippi delta on october 31st for homecoming at 1 pm over in clinton, mississippi the m-h-s-aa state championships underway this afternoon the pontotoc warriors making the appearance against the reigning state champs the vancleave bulldogs ponotoc would fall in three straight sets against vancleave the bulldogs have won four straight 4a state titles we're going to take a quick break but when we come back maddie will have a final look at weather.